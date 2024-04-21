Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 7,540 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lessened its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,084 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,540 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $4,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Northern Trust by 94.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 359 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 361 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Northern Trust by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 408 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NTRS stock opened at $81.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.13. Northern Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $62.44 and a 12-month high of $89.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.02.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.23%.

Insider Transactions at Northern Trust

In related news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 30,392 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.11, for a total value of $2,434,703.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,462,687.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Northern Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Wolfe Research lowered Northern Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Northern Trust from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Northern Trust from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.92.

Northern Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

