Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Trims Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS cut its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,725 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $2,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HAS. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 232.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,634,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,763,000 after buying an additional 2,541,129 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 35.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,888,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,849,000 after buying an additional 1,814,972 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 76.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,281,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,063,000 after buying an additional 1,423,517 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,133,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 176.0% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,311,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,763,000 after buying an additional 836,474 shares during the period. 91.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hasbro Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS opened at $55.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.16, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.66 and a 1 year high of $73.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.06.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 29.77% and a positive return on equity of 16.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is -26.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HAS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Hasbro from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com raised Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America upped their price target on Hasbro from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Hasbro from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.80.

About Hasbro

(Free Report)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

See Also

