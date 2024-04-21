Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Purchased by Nikulski Financial Inc.

Nikulski Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Lam Research accounts for approximately 1.3% of Nikulski Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $3,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arlington Trust Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. CNB Bank boosted its stake in Lam Research by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Lam Research by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 5.9% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 1.3% during the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of LRCX traded down $18.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $870.25. 1,354,476 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 814,695. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $493.42 and a 12-month high of $1,007.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $945.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $801.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $114.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.51.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.06 by $0.46. Lam Research had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 24.15%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 28.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.94%.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In other news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total transaction of $5,073,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,380,648.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total value of $857,330.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,246,168.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total value of $5,073,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,095 shares in the company, valued at $20,380,648.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,029 shares of company stock valued at $6,559,489 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Lam Research from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1,000.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna increased their price target on Lam Research from $655.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lam Research from $930.00 to $980.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Lam Research from $900.00 to $935.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $931.85.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

