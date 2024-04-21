Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) PT Lowered to $55.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $59.00 to $55.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the casino operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LVS. Mizuho began coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $63.46.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Down 0.9 %

Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $45.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.16. Las Vegas Sands has a 12 month low of $43.77 and a 12 month high of $65.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The casino operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 41.81% and a net margin of 13.99%. The business’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.65%.

Insider Activity at Las Vegas Sands

In related news, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 100,000 shares of Las Vegas Sands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $5,206,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 172,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,996,020.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Las Vegas Sands

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,638,753 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,556,945,000 after buying an additional 5,439,735 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth $266,538,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,898,186 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,815,760,000 after purchasing an additional 4,264,043 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 214.5% during the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 3,110,574 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $153,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Lim Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 296.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Lim Capital Ltd now owns 2,575,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $118,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

