Legend Financial Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Legend Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 863 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 0.5% of Legend Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Legend Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 146,562.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 835,799,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,437,043,000 after buying an additional 835,230,030 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,662,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,952,000 after buying an additional 77,038 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,321,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,673,000 after buying an additional 198,814 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,618,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,139,000 after buying an additional 104,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,222,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,305,000 after purchasing an additional 118,673 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $87.04 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $63.57 and a 52 week high of $93.84. The company has a market capitalization of $25.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.12 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.95.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.