LEMONCHAIN (LEMC) Price Tops $0.0005 on Top Exchanges

LEMONCHAIN (LEMC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 21st. LEMONCHAIN has a market cap of $34,709.15 and $338.37 worth of LEMONCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LEMONCHAIN has traded 9.4% lower against the dollar. One LEMONCHAIN token can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

LEMONCHAIN Token Profile

LEMONCHAIN’s genesis date was March 17th, 2022. LEMONCHAIN’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,500,000 tokens. LEMONCHAIN’s official website is www.lemonchain.io. LEMONCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @lemonchain_lemc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for LEMONCHAIN is lemonchain.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lemonchain uses blockchain technology, a solution to value healthcare data assets, consisting of data accumulation, inquiry, and utilization.

[Telegram](https://t.me/LEMONCHAIN%5FOfficial)[Medium](https://lemonchain.medium.com/)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40484807/lemonchain%5Fwhitepaper%5Fversion17%5Feng.pdf)”

