Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Shares Bought by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,054 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. NEW THINKING HONG KONG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO. Ltd boosted its holdings in Li Auto by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. NEW THINKING HONG KONG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO. Ltd now owns 187,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,022,000 after purchasing an additional 72,798 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in shares of Li Auto by 603.8% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 160,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,708,000 after buying an additional 137,350 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Li Auto by 123.4% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 21,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 12,149 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the third quarter worth approximately $6,787,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Li Auto by 19.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 296,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,565,000 after acquiring an additional 48,089 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LI stock opened at $26.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.57. Li Auto Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.48 and a 1 year high of $47.33. The firm has a market cap of $27.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.04.

Li Auto ( NASDAQ:LI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter. Li Auto had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 9.44%. Analysts predict that Li Auto Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

LI has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Li Auto from $57.30 to $48.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Li Auto from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Li Auto from $56.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.36.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It also offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

