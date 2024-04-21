Lindbrook Capital LLC Acquires 1,216 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,256 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,667,959 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $137,406,000 after purchasing an additional 519,270 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 7,814 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 290,901 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $23,964,000 after acquiring an additional 38,371 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 17,578 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 8,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Medtronic stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,756,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,961,242. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $68.84 and a 52 week high of $92.02. The stock has a market cap of $105.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.04.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 87.90%.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In related news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total value of $2,613,065.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,289 shares in the company, valued at $4,110,842.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total transaction of $2,613,065.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,289 shares in the company, valued at $4,110,842.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $71,001.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,321,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.91.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Recommended Stories

