Lindbrook Capital LLC Buys 5,159 Shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Free Report) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,850 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,159 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 33,519,544 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $912,737,000 after buying an additional 3,855,558 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,746,835 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $564,936,000 after buying an additional 2,520,712 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,280,595 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $183,770,000 after buying an additional 802,709 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,012,565 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $126,417,000 after buying an additional 623,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,571,428 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $124,480,000 after buying an additional 622,108 shares during the last quarter. 42.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Western Midstream Partners alerts:

Western Midstream Partners Price Performance

Shares of Western Midstream Partners stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.38. 1,315,526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 808,262. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 2.83. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 52 week low of $24.89 and a 52 week high of $36.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.12.

Western Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

Western Midstream Partners ( NYSE:WES Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.04). Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 33.58%. The business had revenue of $858.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a $0.875 dividend. This is an increase from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.89%. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 88.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on WES. Wolfe Research raised Western Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup lowered Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.64.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WES

Insider Buying and Selling at Western Midstream Partners

In other Western Midstream Partners news, Director Lisa A. Stewart acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.87 per share, for a total transaction of $87,175.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,555.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lisa A. Stewart bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.87 per share, for a total transaction of $87,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,555.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth F. Owen bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.96 per share, with a total value of $237,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,111,510.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.