Lindbrook Capital LLC Buys 93 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total value of $109,942.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,547 shares in the company, valued at $19,540,541.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Roper Technologies stock traded up $7.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $534.38. 776,882 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,337. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $545.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $532.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.19 billion, a PE ratio of 41.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.99. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $430.03 and a one year high of $565.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 22.41%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen cut Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $620.00 to $622.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $574.58.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

