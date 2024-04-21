Lindbrook Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.4% during the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 9.1% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 579,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $87,753,000 after buying an additional 48,540 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $738,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. 76.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MPC. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $159.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $201.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.77.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of MPC stock traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $196.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,748,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,522,232. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $104.32 and a 52-week high of $221.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $189.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $70.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.52.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $1.77. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 30.58%. The firm had revenue of $36.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 14.02%.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total transaction of $170,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,994,026.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Featured Articles

