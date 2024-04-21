Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $612,000 Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Lindbrook Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 554 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 3.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 33.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 4,497.6% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 12.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 205.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on CCI. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Crown Castle from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Crown Castle from $133.00 to $118.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America cut their price target on Crown Castle from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Crown Castle from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Crown Castle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.73.

Shares of Crown Castle stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,055,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,662,430. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.72 and a 12 month high of $131.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.88 and a 200 day moving average of $105.22. The company has a market capitalization of $41.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.92). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.58%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 195.63%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

