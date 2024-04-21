Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $925,000 Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,707 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 76.9% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 230 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 333.8% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AMAT shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $156.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.50.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded down $4.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $189.77. 6,495,228 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,179,863. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.15 and a 52-week high of $214.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $202.61 and a 200-day moving average of $169.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.59.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.23. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 43.56% and a net margin of 27.03%. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

