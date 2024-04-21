Lindbrook Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 25.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 986 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $318,480,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 603.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,731,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,339 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,626,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $740,199,000 after purchasing an additional 585,797 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,341,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,734,000 after purchasing an additional 369,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,785,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,895,000 after purchasing an additional 362,071 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $189.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.05.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of Capital One Financial stock traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $142.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,530,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,135,823. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $139.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.28. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $83.93 and a 12-month high of $149.27. The company has a market cap of $54.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.26). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.45 billion. Analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 20.08%.

Capital One Financial Profile



Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

