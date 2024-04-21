Lindbrook Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $665.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $624.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $615.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $601.00.

Synopsys stock traded down $9.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $510.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,192,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,871. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $360.36 and a 52-week high of $629.38. The firm has a market cap of $77.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $566.66 and a 200 day moving average of $534.33.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.13. Synopsys had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.51, for a total value of $5,944,887.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,726,501.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.95, for a total transaction of $711,835.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,638,181. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.51, for a total transaction of $5,944,887.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,863 shares in the company, valued at $35,726,501.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,832 shares of company stock valued at $15,464,992 in the last ninety days. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

