Lindbrook Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,049 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 509,127 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $138,671,000 after buying an additional 222,328 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 14,290 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,892,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. 84.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,683 shares in the company, valued at $16,404,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,683 shares in the company, valued at $16,404,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 65,268 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.98, for a total transaction of $19,383,290.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 156,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,375,208.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 177,544 shares of company stock worth $53,581,207. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock traded down $5.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $280.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,021,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,219,604. The company has a market cap of $76.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $305.52 and its 200-day moving average is $280.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.24. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $194.01 and a fifty-two week high of $327.36.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CDNS. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $302.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $318.10.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

