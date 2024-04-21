Lindbrook Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 959 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. now owns 52,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.2% during the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Park National Corp OH boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 37,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $40.89. 16,916,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,589,241. The firm has a market cap of $74.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $43.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.44.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

