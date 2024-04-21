Lindbrook Capital LLC Trims Holdings in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Lindbrook Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,564 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 828 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,486,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Pembina Pipeline by 340.0% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,640,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $79,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040,000 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Pembina Pipeline by 403.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,229,313 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $83,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,692 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Pembina Pipeline by 36.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,648,817 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $199,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,309 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the first quarter valued at $35,692,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PBA shares. TheStreet upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Pembina Pipeline Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE PBA traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,917,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,006. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.15 and a fifty-two week high of $36.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.53. The company has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.20.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.34. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 19.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.4944 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 89.14%.

Pembina Pipeline Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

