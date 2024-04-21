Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $55.35

Lonza Group AG (OTCMKTS:LZAGY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.35 and traded as low as $54.95. Lonza Group shares last traded at $55.15, with a volume of 48,975 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Lonza Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

Get Lonza Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Lonza Group

Lonza Group Stock Performance

About Lonza Group

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.35 and its 200-day moving average is $46.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.77.

(Get Free Report)

Lonza Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, supplies various products and services for pharmaceutical, biotech, and nutrition markets in Europe and internationally. It operates through Biologics, Small Molecules, Cell & Gene, and Capsules & Health Ingredients segments. The Biologics segment engages in the contract development and manufacturing of biopharmaceuticals for clinical and commercial manufacturing needs throughout the product lifecycle, including drug substance and drug product manufacturing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lonza Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lonza Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.