LRT Capital Management LLC Buys 172 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

LRT Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,176 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 1,566 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 9,849 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Netflix by 142.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 667,597 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $252,085,000 after purchasing an additional 392,427 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.42, for a total transaction of $12,553,897.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,091.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.42, for a total transaction of $12,553,897.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,091.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total value of $38,707,632.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,379.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 268,335 shares of company stock valued at $151,619,811. 2.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NFLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their target price on Netflix from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Netflix from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Macquarie raised their price objective on Netflix from $595.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $630.58.

Shares of NFLX traded down $55.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $555.04. The stock had a trading volume of 16,449,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,885,287. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $605.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $514.02. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $315.62 and a twelve month high of $639.00. The firm has a market cap of $240.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.46% and a net margin of 18.42%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.13 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

