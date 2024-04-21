LRT Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

LRT Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,397 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,598,000. Fabrinet accounts for 1.5% of LRT Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Fabrinet by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,333,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $722,017,000 after acquiring an additional 16,228 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fabrinet by 3.0% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,478,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Fabrinet by 21.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 904,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,709,000 after buying an additional 159,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Fabrinet by 16.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,053,000 after buying an additional 13,022 shares during the last quarter. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fabrinet Stock Performance

Shares of FN traded down $2.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $162.32. 634,386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,445. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 1.04. Fabrinet has a fifty-two week low of $90.19 and a fifty-two week high of $229.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $194.70 and its 200-day moving average is $185.35.

Insider Activity at Fabrinet

Fabrinet ( NYSE:FN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $712.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.76 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 17.27%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.52, for a total value of $2,055,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,339,615.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FN shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Northland Securities raised shares of Fabrinet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.57.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

