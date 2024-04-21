LRT Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

LRT Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 61.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,415 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,442 shares during the quarter. EMCOR Group makes up about 1.7% of LRT Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. LRT Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $1,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Modus Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 208 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,072 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 83.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 136 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

EMCOR Group Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of EMCOR Group stock traded down $7.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $328.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 686,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,820. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $319.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.16. The firm has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 1.10. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.35 and a fifty-two week high of $369.53.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $4.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.96. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 28.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. EMCOR Group’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 14.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is presently 7.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 6,000 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.65, for a total transaction of $1,917,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 219,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,010,701.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Featured Articles

