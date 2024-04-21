LRT Capital Management LLC Has $1.32 Million Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

LRT Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 42.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,066 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,865 shares during the quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,742,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $565,648,000 after purchasing an additional 46,534 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,204,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $482,998,000 after acquiring an additional 101,262 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 19.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,900,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,513,000 after acquiring an additional 304,400 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,713,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,816,000 after acquiring an additional 11,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 117.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,709,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,155,000 after acquiring an additional 922,054 shares during the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JKHY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.42.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $165.60. The company had a trading volume of 368,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,892. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.64. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.57 and a 12 month high of $178.37. The firm has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.41, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.66.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The business had revenue of $545.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.05%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

