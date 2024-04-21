LRT Capital Management LLC Has $1.68 Million Position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

LRT Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 54.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,747 shares during the quarter. Sun Communities makes up about 1.6% of LRT Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. LRT Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $1,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 120.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sun Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 102.2% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Tobam raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 99.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total transaction of $65,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,724,092. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Sun Communities news, Director Craig Leupold sold 2,500 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.39, for a total transaction of $320,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total value of $65,565.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,724,092. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,000 shares of company stock worth $912,460. 1.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sun Communities Stock Down 0.2 %

Sun Communities Increases Dividend

Shares of SUI stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $117.69. The company had a trading volume of 659,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,115. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.13. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.74 and a 12 month high of $141.52. The company has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 329.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SUI shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on Sun Communities from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Sun Communities from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Sun Communities from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Sun Communities from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sun Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.17.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SUI

About Sun Communities

(Free Report)

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.