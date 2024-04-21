LRT Capital Management LLC Has $2.22 Million Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

LRT Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,094 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,518 shares during the period. Align Technology accounts for approximately 2.1% of LRT Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. LRT Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $2,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deepwater Asset Management LLC increased its position in Align Technology by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Deepwater Asset Management LLC now owns 48,981 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,421,000 after buying an additional 15,608 shares during the period. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Align Technology by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 58,025 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,899,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Align Technology by 9.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,018,161 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $310,866,000 after purchasing an additional 90,581 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in Align Technology by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 80,830 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $22,147,000 after purchasing an additional 17,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its stake in Align Technology by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 143,293 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,262,000 after purchasing an additional 29,800 shares in the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Align Technology Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of ALGN traded down $2.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $298.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 520,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,035. The stock has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.37, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $312.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.04. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $176.34 and a 1-year high of $413.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.13. Align Technology had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $956.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.57 million. Research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Align Technology news, EVP Emory Wright sold 2,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.45, for a total transaction of $725,523.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,802.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Emory Wright sold 2,524 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.45, for a total value of $725,523.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,802.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Lacob sold 10,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.01, for a total value of $3,130,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 146,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,010,591.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,524 shares of company stock worth $8,403,924 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Align Technology from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Align Technology from $197.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Align Technology from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Align Technology from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $344.45.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALGN

Align Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.