LRT Capital Management LLC Has $865,000 Stock Holdings in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

LRT Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report) by 33.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,885 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,661 shares during the quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC’s holdings in InMode were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in InMode by 223.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,443,513 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $203,315,000 after buying an additional 3,762,511 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in InMode by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,181,662 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $117,435,000 after acquiring an additional 598,300 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in InMode by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,940,890 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $43,166,000 after acquiring an additional 351,863 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in InMode by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,916,711 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $68,427,000 after acquiring an additional 840,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in InMode by 199.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,736,843 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $64,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

Get InMode alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INMD shares. Barclays decreased their price target on InMode from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on InMode from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of InMode in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.80.

InMode Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INMD traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.41. 1,931,429 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,423,809. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.99 and a 200 day moving average of $21.93. InMode Ltd. has a twelve month low of $16.96 and a twelve month high of $48.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 2.16.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The healthcare company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $126.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.77 million. InMode had a return on equity of 29.80% and a net margin of 40.22%. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that InMode Ltd. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About InMode

(Free Report)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.