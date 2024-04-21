LRT Capital Management LLC Invests $2.13 Million in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

LRT Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,000. CSW Industrials makes up 2.0% of LRT Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. LRT Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of CSW Industrials at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in CSW Industrials by 1,694.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in CSW Industrials by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 25,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,215,000 after purchasing an additional 12,749 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL purchased a new position in CSW Industrials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in CSW Industrials by 81.5% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 398,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,690,000 after purchasing an additional 178,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Point Inc. purchased a new position in CSW Industrials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $711,000. 82.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CSWI traded down $2.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $231.88. The stock had a trading volume of 153,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,339. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.06 and a 52-week high of $243.30. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

CSW Industrials ( NASDAQ:CSWI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $174.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.80 million. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 18.47%. Equities analysts forecast that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This is a boost from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio is 12.20%.

In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.36, for a total transaction of $232,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,849,662.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Don Sullivan sold 7,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.90, for a total transaction of $1,807,023.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,956 shares in the company, valued at $6,685,940.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.36, for a total value of $232,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,849,662.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,826 shares of company stock worth $2,502,133. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

