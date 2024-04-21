LRT Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

LRT Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 48.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,214 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,678 shares during the quarter. Comfort Systems USA comprises approximately 1.6% of LRT Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. LRT Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,433,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,336,939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $208,011,000 after buying an additional 570,560 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 417.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 534,416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,501,000 after buying an additional 431,146 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter worth about $49,490,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 570,778 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,266,000 after buying an additional 216,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

Shares of FIX traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $290.73. 411,219 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,218. The company has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 32.30 and a beta of 1.19. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.77 and a 52-week high of $335.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $297.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Comfort Systems USA Announces Dividend

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 6.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FIX shares. StockNews.com upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. KeyCorp began coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $208.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th.

Insider Activity

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Darcy Anderson sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.60, for a total value of $1,203,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,848,400.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Darcy Anderson sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.60, for a total value of $1,203,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,848,400.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pablo G. Mercado sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.17, for a total value of $339,804.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,125,630.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,614 shares of company stock valued at $13,739,345. 2.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

