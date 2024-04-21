LRT Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

LRT Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KNSL. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 119.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,330,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,301,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $524,835,000 after buying an additional 23,604 shares in the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KNSL stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $451.81. The company had a trading volume of 142,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,978. The firm has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.20 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $491.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $415.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $297.33 and a twelve month high of $548.47.

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $351.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.98 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 31.52% and a net margin of 25.29%. Kinsale Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 15.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This is a boost from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.54%.

In related news, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total transaction of $1,048,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,867.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.73, for a total transaction of $2,094,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 303,972 shares in the company, valued at $159,199,255.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total value of $1,048,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,867.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on KNSL. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $410.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Kinsale Capital Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $434.00 to $544.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinsale Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $510.00.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

