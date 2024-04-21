LRT Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

LRT Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 40.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,942 shares during the quarter. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts comprises 3.0% of LRT Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. LRT Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $3,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $1,874,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 351,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,426,000 after buying an additional 9,026 shares during the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $1,079,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 7,941.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 15,485 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

In other news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $252,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $900,916. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.92. 910,756 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 596,317. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.69 and a 12-month high of $81.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.06 and its 200-day moving average is $76.60.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 39.91% and a net margin of 20.74%. The business had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 44.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

