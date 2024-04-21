LRT Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

LRT Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) by 69.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,070 shares during the period. LRT Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $796,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNET. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in TriNet Group by 78.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in TriNet Group by 30.8% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in TriNet Group by 31.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in TriNet Group by 351.0% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 690 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 2,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.07, for a total transaction of $293,521.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,365 shares in the company, valued at $2,260,180.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other TriNet Group news, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 2,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.07, for a total value of $293,521.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,260,180.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.67, for a total transaction of $324,692.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,589,116.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,835 shares of company stock valued at $4,161,834. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TriNet Group Price Performance

TriNet Group stock traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $128.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,948. TriNet Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.00 and a twelve month high of $134.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $127.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.18.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $326.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.36 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 87.97%. Research analysts forecast that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

TriNet Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. TriNet Group’s payout ratio is currently 15.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TNET has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their price objective on TriNet Group from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on TriNet Group from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TriNet Group

TriNet Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.