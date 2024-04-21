LRT Capital Management LLC Sells 12,698 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

LRT Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,698 shares during the quarter. Ball makes up about 2.3% of LRT Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. LRT Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $2,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. abrdn plc boosted its stake in Ball by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 422,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,296,000 after buying an additional 77,708 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ball in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Eukles Asset Management boosted its stake in Ball by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 64,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ball by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in Ball by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ball

In other news, insider Daniel William Fisher acquired 3,869 shares of Ball stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.56 per share, with a total value of $249,782.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,222,068.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BALL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Ball in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Ball in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Ball from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Ball in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ball currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.58.

Ball Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Ball stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,513,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,570,192. Ball Co. has a 12 month low of $42.81 and a 12 month high of $67.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.63 and a 200 day moving average of $57.36. The company has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Ball had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Ball Profile

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

