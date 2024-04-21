LRT Capital Management LLC Sells 1,969 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

LRT Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 50.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,969 shares during the period. LRT Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Medpace by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Medpace by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Medpace by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,401,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Medpace by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 10,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Medpace by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.00, for a total value of $41,106.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,117,943. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 13,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.39, for a total value of $5,404,823.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,525,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,175,298.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.00, for a total value of $41,106.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,117,943. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 189,340 shares of company stock valued at $76,651,647. 20.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MEDP. UBS Group upgraded Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $282.00 to $452.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Medpace from $312.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Medpace in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $395.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.00.

Medpace Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of MEDP traded down $2.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $372.00. The company had a trading volume of 221,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,626. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.43 and a 52-week high of $419.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.89, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $395.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $320.52.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.24. Medpace had a return on equity of 63.98% and a net margin of 15.00%. The firm had revenue of $498.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Medpace Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

