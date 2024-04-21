LRT Capital Management LLC Sells 2,679 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

LRT Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 66.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,357 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,679 shares during the quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 170.0% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 81 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $960.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $585.00 to $845.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $709.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $625.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $890.93.

In other news, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $862.53, for a total value of $5,169,142.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,715,971.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $862.53, for a total value of $5,169,142.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,715,971.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 3,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $832.22, for a total value of $3,055,911.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,757,473.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,464 shares of company stock valued at $26,229,683. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DECK stock traded down $12.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $800.38. 477,872 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,771. The company has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.01. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12-month low of $424.36 and a 12-month high of $956.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $884.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $736.93.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $15.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.40 by $3.71. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 38.77%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $10.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 26.87 EPS for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

