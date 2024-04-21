LRT Capital Management LLC Sells 29,958 Shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

LRT Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) by 46.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 29,958 shares during the period. RLI makes up approximately 4.4% of LRT Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. LRT Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RLI were worth $4,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of RLI by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,723,116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $522,518,000 after purchasing an additional 89,655 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in RLI by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,659,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $477,065,000 after acquiring an additional 96,189 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in RLI by 0.7% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,866,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $381,022,000 after acquiring an additional 20,035 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in RLI by 524.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,364,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $179,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in RLI by 6.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,176,561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $156,377,000 after acquiring an additional 71,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get RLI alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RLI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of RLI from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $148.00 target price on shares of RLI in a research note on Friday, January 26th.

RLI Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of RLI stock traded up $3.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $140.21. The company had a trading volume of 204,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,538. The company’s 50-day moving average is $144.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.74. RLI Corp. has a twelve month low of $123.04 and a twelve month high of $149.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 0.37.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $433.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.12 million. RLI had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Analysts anticipate that RLI Corp. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RLI Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.31%.

About RLI

(Free Report)

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.