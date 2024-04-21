LRT Capital Management LLC Sells 3,146 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

LRT Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 44.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,922 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,146 shares during the quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 476,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,634,000 after purchasing an additional 56,169 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 273.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 20,240 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 83,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,810,000 after purchasing an additional 9,849 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,956,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 146,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,955,000 after purchasing an additional 42,208 shares in the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Generac Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of GNRC stock traded up $1.68 on Friday, hitting $135.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,839,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,441. The business has a 50 day moving average of $121.21 and a 200 day moving average of $115.95. The stock has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.86 and a 12-month high of $156.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.02). Generac had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.94, for a total transaction of $634,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 592,177 shares in the company, valued at $75,170,948.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GNRC. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Generac from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Generac from $165.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Generac from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Generac from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Generac from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.80.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

