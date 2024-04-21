LRT Capital Management LLC Sells 3,595 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

LRT Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 54.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,595 shares during the period. LRT Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,089,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,920,548,000 after acquiring an additional 65,006 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 6.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,374,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,650,767,000 after acquiring an additional 269,571 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 104,373.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,380,557,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216,801 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $1,326,177,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,061,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,155,430,000 after acquiring an additional 73,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DE shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $435.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $401.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Melius lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $433.28.

NYSE:DE traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $400.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,125,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289,741. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $345.55 and a 12-month high of $450.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $385.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $383.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $111.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.04.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $1.04. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.55 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 27.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.12%.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

