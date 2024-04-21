LuxUrban Hotels (NASDAQ:LUXH) Given Buy Rating at Jonestrading

Jonestrading reissued their buy rating on shares of LuxUrban Hotels (NASDAQ:LUXH – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $10.00.

LuxUrban Hotels Trading Down 6.1 %

Shares of LUXH stock opened at $0.85 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $35.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of -1.47. LuxUrban Hotels has a twelve month low of $0.73 and a twelve month high of $6.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of LuxUrban Hotels during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in LuxUrban Hotels in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in LuxUrban Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LuxUrban Hotels in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in LuxUrban Hotels in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.46% of the company’s stock.

LuxUrban Hotels Company Profile

LuxUrban Hotels Inc utilizes an asset light business model to lease entire hotels on a long-term basis and rent out hotel rooms in the properties it leases. It manages a portfolio of hotel rooms in New York, Washington DC, Miami Beach, New Orleans, and Los Angeles. The company was formerly known as CorpHousing Group Inc and changed its name to LuxUrban Hotels Inc in November 2022.

