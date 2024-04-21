LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

LXP Industrial Trust Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of LXP opened at $8.58 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.26 and a beta of 0.80. LXP Industrial Trust has a 1-year low of $7.75 and a 1-year high of $10.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Get LXP Industrial Trust alerts:

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $83.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.74 million. LXP Industrial Trust had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 8.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Analysts expect that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

LXP Industrial Trust Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LXP Industrial Trust

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 650.08%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC grew its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in LXP Industrial Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,206 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in LXP Industrial Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

LXP Industrial Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LXP Industrial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LXP Industrial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.