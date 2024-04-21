M Winkworth (LON:WINK) Given House Stock Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of M Winkworth (LON:WINK – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Shares of WINK opened at GBX 175 ($2.18) on Wednesday. M Winkworth has a twelve month low of GBX 110 ($1.37) and a twelve month high of GBX 180 ($2.24). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 165.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 156.36. The firm has a market capitalization of £22.59 million, a PE ratio of 1,346.15 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be issued a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. M Winkworth’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9,230.77%.

M Winkworth PLC operates as a franchisor to the Winkworth estate agencies in the United Kingdom. It provides estate agency sales franchising, residential lettings, and letting and property management services under the Winkworth brand. The company was founded in 1835 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

