Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Macerich from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Macerich in a research report on Monday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Macerich from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Macerich from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Macerich has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.40.

Get Macerich alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Macerich

Macerich Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE MAC opened at $15.29 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.37. Macerich has a 12 month low of $9.05 and a 12 month high of $17.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.04, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 2.33.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.26). Macerich had a negative net margin of 31.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $238.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Macerich will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Macerich Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -53.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, President Edward C. Coppola sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total transaction of $860,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 655,667 shares in the company, valued at $11,277,472.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Edward C. Coppola sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $340,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 635,667 shares in the company, valued at $10,812,695.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Edward C. Coppola sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total transaction of $860,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 655,667 shares in the company, valued at $11,277,472.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 172,964 shares of company stock worth $2,940,030 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Macerich

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Monument Capital Management acquired a new position in Macerich in the first quarter valued at approximately $406,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Macerich by 1.6% in the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Macerich in the first quarter valued at approximately $577,000. Jessup Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Macerich in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,222,000. Finally, Vert Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Macerich by 4.9% in the first quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC now owns 94,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 4,378 shares in the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Macerich

(Get Free Report)

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.