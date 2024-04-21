Macquarie Group (OTCMKTS:MQBKY) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $118.74

Shares of Macquarie Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MQBKY – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $118.74 and traded as low as $118.12. Macquarie Group shares last traded at $118.58, with a volume of 8,005 shares traded.
Macquarie Group Stock Down 0.4 %
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.84.
About Macquarie Group
Macquarie Group Limited provides diversified financial services in Australia, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Macquarie Asset Management (MAM), Banking and Financial Services (BFS), Commodities and Global Markets (CGM), and Macquarie Capital.
