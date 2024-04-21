Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Holdings Cut by LRT Capital Management LLC

LRT Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 39.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,802 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,111 shares during the quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 10,122 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,083 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MANH traded down $4.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $226.34. The company had a trading volume of 392,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,301. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.32 and a 1-year high of $266.94. The firm has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of 80.26 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $246.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.50.

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.23. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 84.08% and a net margin of 19.01%. The business had revenue of $238.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.99 million. On average, analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 10,897 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total value of $2,699,513.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,988,562.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 10,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total value of $2,699,513.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 242,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,988,562.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.84, for a total value of $169,211.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,207,022.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MANH. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.29.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

