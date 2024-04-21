Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Holdings Lowered by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 11,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 20,408 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on MPC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $172.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $159.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup started coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $201.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total value of $170,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,994,026.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE MPC traded up $1.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $196.38. 1,748,806 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,522,232. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $104.32 and a 12 month high of $221.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $70.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.52.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $1.77. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $36.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19.42 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.02%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

