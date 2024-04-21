Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $196.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $189.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.04. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $104.32 and a 1 year high of $221.11. The firm has a market cap of $70.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.52.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $1.77. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 30.58%. The firm had revenue of $36.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 14.02%.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total transaction of $170,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,994,026.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MPC shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Scotiabank increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.77.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Further Reading

