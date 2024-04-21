Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $6.24

Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.24 and traded as low as $6.06. Marks and Spencer Group shares last traded at $6.12, with a volume of 8,847 shares traded.
Separately, BNP Paribas raised shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.60.
Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Food on the Move' products.
