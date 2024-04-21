Matthew 25 Management Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Matthew 25 Management Corp grew its holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Free Report) by 44.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 275,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the quarter. Under Armour comprises approximately 0.8% of Matthew 25 Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Matthew 25 Management Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Under Armour worth $2,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 3,016 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 42,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 3,574 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 36.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UA stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.47. 2,786,725 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,634,051. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.86 and a 52-week high of $8.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.38.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter. Under Armour had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 13.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

