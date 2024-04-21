Matthew 25 Management Corp Sells 35,000 Shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Matthew 25 Management Corp reduced its holdings in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 430,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the quarter. PENN Entertainment accounts for 3.9% of Matthew 25 Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Matthew 25 Management Corp’s holdings in PENN Entertainment were worth $11,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PENN. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 3,517 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 3,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $1,108,000. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PENN Entertainment Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ PENN traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.54. 5,657,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,014,881. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.88 and a 52 week high of $31.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PENN Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($1.18). PENN Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on PENN shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on PENN Entertainment from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Benchmark started coverage on PENN Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on PENN Entertainment from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on PENN Entertainment from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on PENN Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PENN Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.80.

PENN Entertainment Profile

(Free Report)

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

