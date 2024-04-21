McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,282 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $15,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% during the third quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 80,441 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $21,191,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 11,025 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 7.9% during the third quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,522 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 7.7% during the third quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $271.99. 3,017,097 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,163,395. The firm has a market cap of $196.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $245.73 and a twelve month high of $302.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $283.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $280.90.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.74%.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,140,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $345.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $291.00 to $341.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.72.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

