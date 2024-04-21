McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 53.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,396 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 11,821 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $291.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $312.00 to $297.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.72.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $1.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $271.99. The stock had a trading volume of 3,017,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,163,395. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $245.73 and a 52 week high of $302.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $283.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $280.90.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.33 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,140,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

